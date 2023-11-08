'It's a little scary' Parent concerned about ongoing educational assistant strike in Hanover School Division

Parents and students with special needs are caught in the middle of a labour dispute in southern Manitoba.

One week ago, 300 educational assistants (EAs) went on strike in the Hanover School Division.

Miranda Hardy, a mom of six in Steinbach, is feeling the added stress from the strike as three of her kids need extra help at school, including her eight-year-old son who lives with autism.

"He's a flight risk and he has taken off," said Hardy. "Now that he has nobody there, it's a little scary."

Some days, Hardy keeps her kids home, saying the strike has been difficult on them.

"One of my sons cried and like I said, the other didn't want to go. Even today, he cried he didn't want to go."

Following an unsuccessful conciliation process, the EAs walked off the job and the union representing them says they are fighting for better pay.

"Basically, this comes down to a fair wage, comparable at least, close to neighbouring school divisions," said Geoff Dueck Thiessen with the Christian Labour Association of Canada.

The school division declined to comment, but a statement on its website said the wage offer it proposed is consistent with raises given to other employee groups, calling the union's demand unprecedented.

The Hanover School Division Board Chair Brad Unger said in a statement online that the division is facing a funding shortage.

"We had a deficit of just over $1 million for the 2022-23 school year. And we are projected to have a deficit of $800,000 for this school year. The division can NOT go broke!" Unger wrote.

Hardy said she moved to Steinbach because of the EA support in the schools.

She said she supports the EAs and knows they have a tough job. She is hoping the union and school division can get a deal done quickly so the EAs can get back to class.

"Please take into consideration you're hurting the children and the parents are stressed," said Hardy.

The union said there is no bargaining date set right now, but noted there are conversations taking place toward that end.