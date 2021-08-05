WINNIPEG -- The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is expressing his concerns over the province’s latest reopening plan, saying, ‘It’s a mistake.’

“We tried our best to make informed decisions based on our statistical information, we’ve collaborated with our allies within the provincial health system to try and assist with rolling out vaccines,” said Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

“We’ve been in lockstep with many of our colleagues and unfortunately this announcement that the premier and his government have made has actually been without consultation with our experts. I’m quite alarmed.”

On Wednesday, federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he is concerned about provinces lifting COVID-19 restrictions, as it could lead to a fourth wave among Indigenous people driven by the Delta variant.

Miller’s comments came the day after Manitoba announced its latest reopening plan, which is set to take effect on Saturday. The plan includes lifting the mask mandate and allowing some businesses to fully reopen, including gyms, hair and nail salons, and retail businesses.

Dumas recognized that the pandemic has been a tough time, and that he is looking forward to being able to go out without restrictions. However, he acknowledged that even though he is fully vaccinated, not everyone else is.

“There’s still no vaccine for our children,” he said.

“It’s great that all the adults have a bit of a buffer, a bit of a bubble so we can all try and get back to normal life. But school is starting in a month and I’m not too sure that we’ve done whatever we can to make schools as safe as possible for our children.”

VACCINATION RATES

According to the latest provincial data, 61.7 per cent of eligible First Nations people who live on reserves have been fully immunized, while 46.2 per cent of the eligible off-reserve population has received both doses.

Dumas said he commends the leadership for taking proactive measures, but acknowledged the, “systemic issues that exist within the health-care system.”

“We had an opportunity to try to highlight these things and provide solutions so we could move forward,” he said.

“We were able to do that with great skill on-reserve, but unfortunately off-reserve, we don’t have the same authority or same effect on off-reserve issues.

Dumas added that their leadership has been advocating for everyone to get vaccinated.

- With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers and The Canadian Press’ Kelly Geraldine Malone.