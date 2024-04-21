‘It’s a real celebration’: Manitoba chefs face off in 2nd annual charity chili competition

Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.

The friendly competition saw some returning champs, but Suzan Stupack, owner of The Stak Co., took the top prize.

“It means a lot to me,” Stupack said after her win. “I really like the support from my customers and they love my flavours.”

St. Norbert’s media and events coordinator Louise Anderson said the event gives visitors a chance to try hearty, Manitoba-made food while supporting local businesses.

“It is so special because a lot of the vendors are either using ingredients straight from their farm for their chilies, or they're using locally-sourced products from other vendors at the market,” Anderson said.

“It's a real celebration of the farmers’ market and the community.”

As part of the competition, participants were asked to pick a local charity that would be supported by the winning proceeds. Stupack said she picked the Alliance Boxing Club in Winnipeg’s North End neighbourhood.

“It's more than a boxing club. It's a place to go for our boys,” she said.

Anderson said she’s eager to see more visitors pass through the farmers’ market as the weather gets warmer.

“We want all of Winnipeg and all of Manitoba supporting local and eating local,” she said. “It's an amazing thing to know where your food comes from and meet the person who's growing it or making it.”