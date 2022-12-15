'It's a tradition': Royal Winnipeg Ballet performing 'Nutcracker' with Canadian twist

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) is bringing a holiday classic back home, but with a Canadian twist.

Following a three-week tour of British Columbia and Arkansas, the ballet company is bringing its version of Nutcracker to the Centennial Concert Hall.

Tara Birtwhistle, RWB’s associate artistic director, said Nutcracker is a special show for the dancers, as well as audiences.

“Nutcracker is traditional. It’s a tradition that you have to do at Christmas,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

The RWB’s Nutcracker is a Canadian-themed production, with choreography that takes place in Winnipeg.

“You can see the house from Wellington Crescent. We have Mounties in busby hats,” Birtwhistle said.

“We have the rats and the growing Christmas tree and everything that everyone loves to see.”

Birtwhistle said this year’s show is going to be the “Full Monty.” She said the ballet includes child performers, walk-on roles, and Filbert the Bear.

The show includes choreography from RWB alumni Nina Menon and Galina Yordanova.

“We have two different styles a little bit in this Nutcracker,” Birtwhistle said.

She noted that last year they had to do a smaller version of the Nutcracker due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Birtwhistle said this year’s show feels grander, and the company is excited to have everyone back on stage.

Nutcracker performances take place from Dec. 21 to 28. Tickets can be bought through the RWB website.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.