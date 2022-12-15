'It's a tradition': Royal Winnipeg Ballet performing 'Nutcracker' with Canadian twist

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island