'It's a wonderful time': hundreds bike in place for Cerebral Palsy Association

Hundreds of riders cycled in place at Shaw Park Saturday to help Manitobans living with cerebral palsy.

It was the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba's (CPMB) 34th Annual Stationary Bike Race, with 45 teams of either seven or 14 riders taking turns pedaling stationary bicycles all day long.

"Having community come out and support the CP association, and just having everybody get together… it’s a wonderful time," said David Kron, CPMB executive director.

Riders pedaled for 25 minutes apiece, raising much-needed money to fund equipment grants, scholarships, and other advocacy efforts. "Our goal is to make the lives of people affected by cerebral palsy – whether it's an individual, family, whomever – just a little bit better," said Kron.

Samantha Johnson was pedaling for her son Jack, who was born with cerebral palsy. "We have a special place on our hearts for the cerebral palsy association, they've done wonderful things to support us and all the families in Manitoba," she said.

Johnson said two years ago her son had a very intense spinal surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy.

"He had to basically re-learn how to walk and so he's fully rehabbed now."

She said Jack seemed to be having fun on the bike. "He's having a blast. He's got such determination and he's so motivated. He's the happiest kid and I'm just lucky to be his mom."

The event raised at total of $183,698.85. Kron said he's grateful for all the support.

"We have a whole slew of different sponsors, donors, volunteers, riders, we couldn’t do it without them."

Cerebral palsy affects about one in 500 births. Donations to the CPMB can be made online.