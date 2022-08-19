'It's a worry': Lions Place launches search for new owners
Seniors residing in a downtown Winnipeg independent living complex are facing what some feel is an uncertain future.
The head of Lions Housing Centres said Friday a search is underway for new ownership of Lions Place.
Shirley Ducharme, a retired health care aide, lives in Lions Place because she enjoys it and finds the rent affordable at $844 per month - something she worries may eventually change.
“The Lions basically told us they’re between a rock and a hard place,” Ducharme said. “They have no choice. They have to sell.
“The biggest worry is the rent going up.”
Multiple residents told CTV News about three weeks ago Lions Housing Centres held a meeting where they informed the building is being put up for sale.
Gilles Verrier, executive director of Lions Housing Centres, said while $3.6 million has been spent recently on improvements, the building is in need of more upgrades which he said the organization can’t afford.
He said it’s because monthly rents have been kept too low for too long and reserve funds have expired.
“The search is underway for new ownership to take over Lions Place,” Verrier said in a phone call.
The 287-unit building features amenities such as a greenhouse, gym and restaurant.
Susan Leggett has lived at Lions Place nearly three years in a unit that rents for $941 per month but she’s concerned that under new ownership costs could go up.
“It’s difficult for some seniors that don’t bring that much in, just their pension,” Leggett said. “So it’s a worry.”
Barbara Hitching said she has mixed feelings about new ownership.
“I know they’ve been doing a lot of work and renovation so I can understand them wanting to pass it on to somebody else,” Hitching said. “But I hope they pass it on to somebody that appreciates the building.”
Ducharme lives with congestive heart failure and requires supplemental oxygen 24 hours a day. Health conditions she said make it difficult to find a safe and affordable place to live that’s close to everything.
She just hopes she can afford to stay.
“For me, it’s not knowing where I could go after this,” Ducharme said. “I don’t know where I’d go.”
Lions Place recently removed the requirement for residents to be 55 and over. While it’s currently accepting tenants of all ages, the vast majority are still over 55.
Manitoba Housing no longer provides operating funding to Lions Place as a project operating agreement has expired.
A rent subsidy was extended two years in 2018 but it’s no longer in place.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Michelle O'Bonsawin named as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Plane fails to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn't take any classified information with him when he left office.
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Canadians across the country have a shot at seeing the northern lights this weekend thanks to a series of solar flares and storms over the past few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
There is now a simple solution to destroying 'forever chemicals': study
Scientists say they have developed a simple and cost-effective method for destroying a class of synthetic chemicals found in many consumer items and lasting in our water, soil and air for thousands of years when left alone.
Regina
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
-
Scottish soccer coach strikes Saskatchewan
Scottish soccer coach, Scott Murchison, made his way to Yorkton this week to work with young soccer players.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021
Court documents allege a former Saskatoon doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay nature festival a go this Saturday at Laurier Woods
The Friends of Laurier Woods, a non-profit charitable organization, is hosting the annual ‘Louise de Kiriline Lawrence Nature Festival’ to be held at the Laurier Woods Conservation Area Saturday.
-
New Francophone community health centre will be constructed in Timmins
Ecole St. Charles will be demolished to make way for a new community health centre. Centre de Sante Communautaire de Timmins is currently operating out of the Timmins Square shopping mall.
-
SNOLAB receives $100 million in additional funding
One of the infrastructure projects receiving over $100 million of the $628 million in CFI funding is SNOLAB, the internationally renowned ultra-clean facility focused on the study of neutrinos and the search for galactic dark matter.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Canada will play for world junior hockey gold, defeat Czechs 5-2
Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship after downing Czechia 5-2 in a semifinal on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario grandfather wins big lottery prize for the second time
An Ontario grandfather just won a big lottery prize for the second time in his life.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery at Toronto pharmacy
A man has been seriously injured after being shot during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
Prominent television personality runs for Toronto city council
The registration deadline to run in the Toronto municipal election has passed, and one of those who made a last-minute candidacy filing is a prominent television personality.
Calgary
-
'She had the best heart': Friends mourn Calgary woman killed in Evergreen shooting
Friends of a Calgary woman who died in a shooting on Thursday are remembering her as loving, kind and always ready to lend a helping hand.
-
Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years
A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.
-
Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in parked vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Inuk woman using wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at an Ottawa church one day after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
CHEO president speaks out after being targeted by homophobic slurs
The president and CEO of CHEO in Ottawa is speaking out after he was targeted by homophobic slurs while walking his young son to daycare earlier this week.
-
Embattled city councillor Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election
Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not register to run for a new term in College Ward ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline on Friday for candidates to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Migrant worker killed in Norfolk County farming incident
The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of a migrant worker at a Norfolk County farm last week.
-
No charges will be laid against officer in Cambridge shooting: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a Waterloo Regional Police officer who shot a man in Cambridge won't face criminal charges.
Vancouver
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoos
This week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.
-
'She's just another one': Mother of Indigenous woman found dead slams police response
The mother of an Indigenous woman found dead in Richmond, B.C., is furious with police.
-
Users of escort services drugged, robbed, Surrey RCMP warn
Users of escort services in the Lower Mainland are being drugged and robbed during their encounters, according to Surrey RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency room closed for the weekend due to lack of staff
A hospital emergency department on the North Island will be closed all weekend because of limited staff availability, according to Island Health.
-
Woman arrested, drugs seized during police raid in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan, B.C., have arrested a 44-year-old woman in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation. The RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural property in the 2700-block of Miller Road during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6.
-
Missing Victoria man found dead, police say
A 63-year-old Victoria man who was reported missing in the city's downtown core more than three weeks ago has been found dead. David Johnstone was reported missing on July 27 and investigators have been working to locate him ever since.