'It's about joy': Winnipeg event aimed at honouring Treaty commitment
An event in Winnipeg this weekend brought together Indigenous people, settlers and newcomers to celebrate the relationships created through the signing of the Treaties.
On Sunday, the ‘We Are All Treaty People Celebration’ took place at The Forks as a way to honour the Treaty commitment to share the land.
“It is actually a Treaty celebration that is organized by settlers and newcomers, because we are the partner with whom the Indigenous people have Treaty in this territory,” said Elaine Bishop, chair of the planning committee.
“Treaty is the basis on which newcomer and settler people can be here living on this land. We want to recognize and celebrate the treaty relationship with the Indigenous peoples whose territory this was and is.”
The We Are All Treaty People Celebration took place online for the past two years, but now returned to an in-person celebration.
The event included performers, crafts, and food, with Bishop noting organizers always try to have a balance of Indigenous and non-Indigenous performers.
The celebration, which was headlined by Madeleine Rogers and Sierra Noble, also included activities to educate children on what the Treaties mean to Manitobans.
Bishop said that Sunday’s event was “wonderful” because people were able to see each other face to face, and also because they were actually on the land.
“The last two years we’ve had to be online, but part of (the) Treaty relationship is recognizing and appreciating and celebrating the land and learning to live softly on the land,” she said.
Event organizers said the celebration is a step towards reconciliation as it brings the community together.
“It’s a celebration. It’s about joy. It’s about building relationships across cultures and just coming together on the land to enjoy it,” Bishop said, adding that the Treaty relationship is a year-round relationship.
