'It’s alarming': Manitoba diabetes-associated lower limb amputations on the rise

Diabetes-associated lower limb amputations in Manitoba have skyrocketed in recent years, according to a new report published by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

The study revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Manitoba saw more than double the national average of diabetes-associated leg amputations -- 19 per 100,000 age-standardized rates, compared with nine per 100,000 across Canada.

Geoff Hynes, CIHI’s population health manager said that works out to about 200 leg amputations every year.

"We see very high rates in communities that are rural and remote," Hynes told CTV News.

"It’s alarming," said Toni Tilston-Jones, Youville Community Health Centre executive director. "I’m not surprised."

Communities consisting of low-income households are also disproportionately affected, along with some ethnic groups.

"Their choice is: Do I buy this food or do I buy this medication?" Tilston-Jones said. "Indigenous communities, Indigenous individuals, newcomers from various countries of origins as well, and then, you know, folks who are forced into poverty (are affected)."

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is calling on the federal government to take action and urgently improve on-reserve health services.

In a statement to CTV News, acting AMC Grand Chief Betsy Kennedy said the report "clearly shows that the government is not only failing to uphold our treaty right to health, but is also obstructing our fundamental human right to preventive care for First Nations in Manitoba."

Hynes said the CIHI study wasn’t able to collect individual data on race or ethnic group, but acknowledged some communities are at a greater risk than others.

"If an Indigenous community came to us and said we wanted to work with you on this, and they had the data, we would obviously do everything we could to support them in really examining the issue within their community," said Hynes.

When it comes to prevention, the report highlighted that up to 85 per cent of leg amputations are avoidable – so long as people get their feet screened and have access to resources such as food security and health care.

"Eat nutritious foods, exercise – all of these things are sometimes challenging for different communities,” Hynes said. “You know, that’s what you want to do."

Education can also be a preventive measure, Hynes said, adding that targeted messaging from the health-care system through an equity lens can make all the difference.

A shared health spokesperson told CTV News: "Patients can access diabetes screening across the province, including in communities disproportionately affected offering culturally appropriate education for diabetes and appropriate foot care which will allow problems to be identified earlier."