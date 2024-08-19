'It's an inspiration for people': How the Olympic and Paralympic games can breed more success at the local levels of sports

"For the first time ever…" or "For the first time in Canada's history…" were sayings Canadians got to hear on multiple occasions during the Olympics in Paris.

It was a record-breaking summer for Canada as the country's top athletes won 27 medals – nine gold, seven silver and 11 bronze – a Summer Olympics record for non-boycotted games.

The excitement isn't done there either, as the Paralympic games are just around the corner. Canada is sending 126 athletes to compete in 18 different sports in Paris.

With all this success, and surely more to come, how does this impact sporting programs at the local level, especially those that saw podium success for the first time?

Fencing Manitoba

A look of shock and disbelief washed over Eleanor Harvey's face when she realized she had won the bronze medal by beating Italy's Alice Volpi in the women's foil individual fencing.

It was the first time a Canadian would land on the podium in the sport of fencing.

"It was intense," said Sean Rathwell, the executive director of the Manitoba Fencing Association.

"It was absolutely amazing to see…so hopefully it's an inspiration for people to come try fencing or wheelchair fencing, particularly women and girls in sport."

Harvey's win got people talking about fencing Rathwell said, and brought awareness to an otherwise "niche" sport.

Eleanor Harvey of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal match against Alice Volpi of Italy in women's foil individual fencing in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

"Right now it's relatively small. We're about 200 people that actively fence, but it's been growing steadily over the last few years. So hopefully, this is a catalyst that just helps us grow and expand and have fencing in more areas."

Over the next three to five years, Rathwell hopes to increase his membership to around 500 people, and he feels that the success of the Olympics could catapult the organization to that goal.

Some of the perks of getting involved in fencing are the affordability and the ability to participate year-round, Rathwell said.

Between club fees and equipment rentals, he said it could cost around $500 a year for someone to join. Once people start to get more involved, they can start buying their own equipment if they want, which would cost around $500 for a full set of gear.

"Just having more people, it just adds to the vibrancy of our community, just having a nice, big community. So right now, we're quite tight-knit, but very open, accepting and really geared towards growth."

Also, despite it being a combat sport and there is the use of swords, Rathwell said fencing is one of the safest sports on the Olympic circuit.

"It's the fifth safest Olympic sport…just due to the equipment that we wear and the rules that are in place, it minimizes injury."

Judo

Christa Deguchi was Canada's first athlete to win a gold medal in Paris, beating South Korea's Huh Mimi in the women's 57kg event.

Not only was it the first gold of the Olympics for Canada, but it was the first-ever gold medal in Judo for the country.

"I was happy for Christa, and very happy for Judo Canada and judo as a whole," said Milton Good, the president of Judo Manitoba.

"(It) also raises a lot of pride in the fact that our sport, it's come a long way in Canada and on the world scene."

Canada's Christa Deguchi holds her gold medal after her win in the women's under-57 kg judo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Monday, July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Good pointed out there is a Manitoba connection with Deguchi as she has family that lives in the province and she does come to visit. She has even stopped by at the provincial training centre.

Her win not only put judo front and centre for Canadians, but she instantly became a role model for the younger generation, Good said.

"I mean, in all sports, it's a struggle to have women, especially young women, come and stay in the sport. This is now another role model for them…here's a young lady who's worked her way up through the ranks to become an Olympic gold champion."

Good said enrollment numbers for Judo Manitoba are between 550 and 600 people, which is around the same as pre-pandemic times.

He expects there will be a jump now with Deguchi's win.

"What I've seen and what I've heard from others, it's all over social media…There's a lot of people looking at it, and there's been a lot of coverage and a lot of information sent out. So, I'm sure that this will prompt a lot of people to say, 'I'd like to try that.'"

Good said this is a sport for anyone and everyone to enjoy, no matter age or gender.

Track and Field

While track and field is more popular than fencing and judo throughout the country, the focus can sometimes be on the running events – mainly the 100 and 200-metre events, and the relay races.

But Canada showed plenty of versatility in the field portion as well in Paris, grabbing two golds in the men's and women's hammer throw and bronze in the women's pole vault.

"It's a sport that has so many different facets to it," said Alanna Boudreau, the executive director of Athletics Manitoba. "There's literally something for everybody in the sport, and that includes coming up…with all of our Paralympic athletes and all of those para-events. There's lots of little things to learn about the event, and there's so many cool, niche aspects of the sport that so many people don't get the chance to see, except for every four years when they're highlights at the Olympics."

Ethan Katzberg, of Nanaimo, B.C., celebrates after winning gold in the men's hammer throw event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Seeing both Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers win gold in the hammer throw – a first for Canada in both the men's and women's events – was an exciting moment for Boudreau, noting Canada is a hammer throw nation now.

"It's always been exciting to watch, but for the rest of the world to get the chance to recognize that now is really, really cool. Field events don't always get the attention historically that they deserve, so this has been just a phenomenal opportunity for people to see one of the more unique field events."

Boudreau said there are roughly 600 competitive athletic memberships within Athletics Manitoba, but she added there are tens of thousands of athletes participating in track and field events year-round throughout the province.

When the Olympics roll around, she said there is usually an increase in the number of people participating –bringing in people from a variety of athletic backgrounds.

Canada's Camryn Rogers celebrates her gold medal won in the women's hammer throw event on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"Get out there, come to competitions and see what it's all about…There's literally an event out there for everybody. So, it's basically stick with it and keep training."

Boudreau also highlighted how track and field can help people have success in other sports as well.

"We are the foundational sport. We're running, jumping, throwing. If you're primarily a hockey athlete right now, come join a track club and do a short off-season speed power program that's going to make you faster on the ice…If you're a football player, if you're a basketball player, you play volleyball, you need to be able to jump, you need to be able to run, you need to be able to throw. These are all skills that we help develop."

Whether it was Katzberg and Rogers or Alysha Newman winning bronze on pole vault - a first-ever for Canadian women - Boudreau said the Olympic success brings so much awareness to the sport.

Alysha Newman, of Canada, reacts after competing in the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Newman has won Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in women's pole vault, claiming bronze with a Canadian-record height of 4.85 metres. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

"There's so many different disciplines within the sport of athletics that it's so hard to put up a little poster that explains every little possible option to people. Well, the Olympics are those promotions."

Even with the Olympics in the books, Boudreau is excited to watch the Paralympics and see Canada continue its success on the world stage.

The Paralympics get underway in Paris on Aug. 28.