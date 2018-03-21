

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats will be without one of their longest-serving caucus members in the next election campaign.

Rob Altemeyer, who has represented the Wolseley constituency in Winnipeg since 2003, said Wednesday he will serve out his current term but not seek re-election in 2020.

"I've been here for 15 years. It's a good long haul and ... it's time for me to try and build a better world from another place," Altemeyer said.

He said he wants to spend more time with his family and take on new challenges yet to be determined.

The NDP won 14 of 57 legislature seats in the last election but are down to 12.

Former premier Greg Selinger resigned his seat earlier this month after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by one of Selinger's former cabinet ministers. Mohinder Saran was ousted from caucus last year after he was accused of harassing a woman -- an accusation he denied.

Altemeyer has stirred up controversy during his time at the legislature.

Last year, Altemeyer racked up a $5,000 cell phone bill in one month while vacationing in Mexico. He said he didn't realize he was using his data plan on his government-funded phone -- he thought he was on hotel wifi only -- and promised to repay any difference after negotiating with his provider.

He also faced anger from some of his own constituents during a bitter NDP leadership battle in 2015 and came close to losing his seat the following year.

When Selinger faced a revolt by five senior cabinet ministers, Altemeyer emailed party members in his constituency and accused the rebel ministers and NDP staff who supported them of "an appalling abdication of responsibility."

Months later, along with one fellow caucus member, he posted a solidarity pledge on a wall and asked NDP members to sign it as a promise to work together and not leak information to the media.

Some members of his constituency association were angry and a new board was elected. In the 2016 election, he hung on to his seat by a narrow margin over a Green Party candidate.

Altemeyer said any acrimony isn't behind his decision. He said he does not feel forced out and believes the party is reuniting.

"There's been some really good, deliberate reconciliation work being done by the party members from all the different perspectives and I've been proud to support that and participate in it.

"Things are much different than they were."

One political analyst said the NDP still has healing to do.

"There's some lingering bitterness and second-guessing of both Selinger and the gang of five (ministers) who stood up against his leadership," said Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba. "That's an ongoing wound that hasn't completely healed."