'It's been pretty tough': Winnipeg music store closing after decades in business

The Portage Avenue store will be open and unloading stock until the end of the year. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News) The Portage Avenue store will be open and unloading stock until the end of the year. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island