Federal Liberal leader Justin Trudeau told a crowd gathered in Winnipeg’s Old Market Square Thursday afternoon “layers of privilege” prevented him from seeing that wearing brownface and blackface on three separate occasions was not right.

Trudeau told the crowd he’s “deeply sorry” and “it’s just not right.”

Asked by CTV’s Glen McGregor when he told his campaign team about the existence of the images he responded by saying he was “embarrassed” and that “I didn’t want to talk about it with anyone because I’m not that person anymore.

“When we found out TIME Magazine was looking for a picture of that event I told my staff,” Trudeau told the crowd.

A report from TIME Magazine Wednesday included an image of the first of three instances of Trudeau wearing brownface or blackface makeup that surfaced in a single day.

