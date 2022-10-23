'It's just tragic': 17-year-old mourned by family and soccer community

The 17-year-old was part of the Team Manitoba soccer team for his age group and played at the 2022 Canada Summer Games earlier this year. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News) The 17-year-old was part of the Team Manitoba soccer team for his age group and played at the 2022 Canada Summer Games earlier this year. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island