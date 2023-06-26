'It's killing our people': Manitoba father encouraging people to say 'no' to fentanyl

A Winnipeg father is asking Manitobans to say, “No thanks, I’m good.”

The four words are a way to get young people comfortable with saying “no” to taking fentanyl.

"We're in an era where recreational drug use is not safe. So I'm asking you when it comes to that one millisecond of decision-making, to choose, ‘No thanks, I'm good,’” said Joseph Fourre.

In April, Fourre’s son Harlan overdosed in The Pas on what police say was ecstasy laced with opioids.

Fourre said his son was not addicted to drugs, but rather just a young man looking to try something one time.

Harlan never regained consciousness and was taken off life support a week later.

"This is about fentanyl poisoning, and that it's out there and it’s killing our people and it needs to stop,” Fourre said.

Fourre organized a rally to bring awareness to the drug crisis and to try and spare others from pain.

Community members gathered at The Forks on Sunday and marched to the Manitoba Legislative Building to remember Harlan and others whose lives have been impacted by the issue.

"Taking part in events like this can really make a change,” said Shelby Dick, who attended the rally.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, more than 400 Manitobans died of drug overdoses last year, continuing a dire trend in the province.

"I've lost a lot of friends from fentanyl overdose and I myself experienced overdosing on fentanyl so it’s important to me to raise awareness so that we're not losing our children and our family members,” said Kristie Schick, a rally participant.

Fourre is now trying to get legislation passed to hold whoever gives someone a lethal dose of drugs accountable.

He calls its Harlan's Law.

"If they don't want to give up the person that they bought it from, then they should suffer the consequences of that,” he said.

“There needs to be accountability for all these deaths. We just can't sweep them under the rug of overdose as choice, because my son did not choose to die that night.”

Fourre is meeting with the minister of mental health and community wellness to discuss Harlan's Law.