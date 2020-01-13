WINNIPEG -- People across Canada are in mourning after Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down by Iranian forces in Tehran, a crash that killed everyone on board, including nine people with ties to Winnipeg.

In the wake of the tragedy, hundreds of Winnipeggers came together Sunday at the Centro Caboto Centre to honour the victims, pay their respects and grieve.

"I knew six of those people in person," said Mohammad Jafari-Jozani, one of the memorial’s organizers.

"I cannot describe how I feel, and I'm still in shock. I really don't know what I'm saying right now."

Jafari-Jozani, a professor at the University of Manitoba, said the news of what happened hit him very hard.

"It's not fair to these people,” he said, calling the crash an unacceptable event and adding, “We are seeking the truth."

On Friday, Iran said its military "unintentionally" shot down the plane during a period of tense relations with the U.S, killing 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

Jafari-Jozani said he wants an explanation -- and he's not the only one.

"The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers, I want answers," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended a memorial for victims in Edmonton Sunday.

Elected officials from all levels of government were at the vigil in Winnipeg to show support.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said the loss resonates with everyone.

"The Manitoba government and all Manitobans mourn with you, and share your grief during this time," she said.

There are still many questions surrounding the downing of Flight 752, but Jafari-Jozani hoped the vigil helped provide closure to those who lost their loved ones.

"We did this hoping that they can actually speak out, and they will be at least relieved after this, because just keeping it inside is hard, it's very hard," he said.