'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common

A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.

West Saint Paul Mayor Cheryl Christian says she was disappointed when she first watched a video of Freeland being verbally attacked in Alberta.

"It was disappointing, unfortunately not at all surprising," Christian told CTV News. "Unfortunately, this is common place for local elected officials in municipalities and small communities."

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a man confronting the deputy prime minister in the lobby of Grande Prairie city hall.

The man is heard yelling at Freeland, calling her a 'f----ing traitor' and a 'f---ing b----.' The video shows the man following Freeland and her staffers to the elevator as he continues to yell and swear at her.

"I'm disappointed at people who say that this has become normal, and unfortunately it has," Christian told CTV News, adding this kind of treatment is something she has experienced first-hand.

She said in 2021, a resident began leaving her and her family hundreds of phone messages threatening her life. She said it was reported to RCMP and eventually led to an arrest and charges.

She said in another case, she was with another council member during a Canada Day event when someone walked up to them and began swearing at her.

Christian, who served as a councillor for four years before she was elected mayor of the rural municipality outside of Winnipeg in 2018, said attacks like this have become more common for elected officials.

Christian said the harassment has become worse during her time in politics – especially on social media where she said people get away with saying things they may not say in person.

She believes some people's frustration around the COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders also caused an increase in the harassment. Christian said there are legitimate and appropriate ways to bring concerns forward and challenge decisions that are being made.

"Threatening elected officials, screaming at them is not an appropriate way," She said. "People are becoming much more open and threatening, and verbalizing their frustration. It's not safe. It's not appropriate."

MANITOBA POLITICIANS CONDEMN VERBAL ATTACK ON FREELAND

In the days since the verbal attack on Freeland, many Manitoba politicians have been condemned the threats and behaviour against the deputy prime minister.

"The abuse that Deputy PM (Chrystia Freeland) was subjected to is appalling," Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said in a tweet on Sunday. "Harassment and intimidation of elected officials has no place in our society. This despicable conduct is a deterrent to women seeking elected office. Canadians must hold themselves to a higher standard."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a tweet this dangerous behaviour cannot be normalized, adding the deputy prime minister is always welcome in the city.

Manitoba NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said justifying an attack against the deputy prime minister is 'deplorable.'

"What’s become quite apparent in the last 24 hours is some folks don’t understand what constitutes violence," Fontaine said in the tweet. "Telling women public servants to develop 'thick skin' minimizes the increased risk coming from far-right extremists."

Christian said elected officials should not have to face this sort of behaviour, and said people should not be normalizing it.

"It shouldn't be normal that being a politician or running to serve in your local community, that you should expect to be screamed at and yelled at and threatened," she said. "It is not part of this job."

MAYOR WORRIES THREATS, INTIMIDATION MAY KEEP CANDIDATES FROM RUNNING

Christian has another worry over the threats, intimidation and harassment elected officials face.

"We're not going to have people want to run at any level," she said. "We see it across Manitoba. We don't have people stepping up to be municipal councillors, to run for mayor, and it is going to create a real void in leadership and our communities are going to suffer for that."

She said it is up to everyone to challenge those who are bullying or harassing others. She said while the outrage over the video is a promising sign that there is zero tolerance for harassment, threats and intimidation, she said there is still more work to do.

"It is not something we can shy away from or nothing is going to change."