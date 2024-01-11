'It's really rewarding': This man wants to run down every single street in Winnipeg

For one Winnipeg man, the snow isn't stopping him from running towards an ambitious goal – to hit every single street in the city.

Every day marathon runner Blaine Whitney laces up his shoes regardless of the weather outside.

"As long as you're dressed and ready for anything that comes," he said.

Whitney has been running since childhood. He has completed 25 official marathons and ultramarathons along with several other running endeavours.

"I probably fell in love with running when I was back in elementary. I think when I was first introduced to cross-country," he said.

While most runners stick to the roads and trials they're used to, Whitney has bigger aspirations.

"Let's try and see how much of Winnipeg I can get," he said.

His goal is to run down every single street in the city.

"I planned out every day for the last five years a different route of somewhere I’d never been before," he said.

He is well on his way. So far, he has tackled 99.55 per cent of Winnipeg streets. The City of Winnipeg told CTV News there are currently 4,627 streets in the city, which works out to be more than 3,600 kilometres of pavement.

He said it is like a big puzzle.

"It’s really rewarding and it’s something that keeps me going inspired to do my run," Whitney said.

He started his journey after moving back from out west. It was his way of exploring and reconnecting with his Winnipeg roots.

"Being the tourist within my own city – getting to see all of the different sites, all the different things that there are, that the city has to offer," he said, which includes lots of wildlife.

"I’ve seen everything from deer to coyotes to Charleswood turkeys. They’re everywhere. There are all sorts of things you run into. It’s been amazing."

While Whitney said he may never hit 100 per cent of the city's ever-growing streetscape, that won't stop him from trying.

"It’s one of those unique sports where you’re really competing against yourself. So that’s one of my motivations is getting out there and trying to run every day," he said.