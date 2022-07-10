'It's still important to have': Block Parent program looking to grow membership numbers

As more people have switched to working from home compared to before the pandemic, the president of the Block Parent program in Winnipeg says the organization is still needed in the community.

There are currently 345 homes in the city where kids can go for help, but the program has struggled over the last two years due to pandemic restrictions.

Wanda Prychitko, the program president, said they rely on visiting schools and attending community events to recruit members and raise awareness about the program, but that hasn't been able to happen.

"With things being locked down and no festivals, and with schools being safe the way they are right now, not letting in groups and volunteers in quite yet. It's been a struggle. Most of our time has been focused on staying in contact with our membership," said Prychitko.

She says as the new normal continues to unfold, they are starting to once again look for new members.

"Even with people at home, kids are going to start walking back to school on their own, they are going to start back to their extracurricular sports and their different events they are involved in. So even with parents at home, it's still important to have other eyes watching for safety issues with the kids."

If people are wanting to know more about the program or become a block parent, they can get information by visiting the organization's website.

The Block Parent program has been operating in Manitoba since 1975.