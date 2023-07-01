'It's the safety impact': Winnipeg restaurants call on province for help with crime problems
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are calling on the province for help with crime and safety issues in their establishments.
Nearly 50 restaurant owners participated in a meeting this week to discuss this issue. They say dine and dashes, verbal abuse, and even violent incidents are skyrocketing.
Last month, an employee at the Olive Garden on Reenders Drive was stabbed during a confrontation.
Eric Fouillard, owner of Daily Grind Coffee in St. James, is anxious some days heading into work.
"When I walk into the store now it's like I have to be a bouncer now. I have to wear a new hat," he said.
People struggling with homelessness and addictions are making staff uncomfortable, stealing his tip jar and books, or worse.
"They're carrying typically a small pocket knife, one had a collapsible baton, he came in the store"
The association representing Manitoba restaurants says owners are having to deal with more aggressive people, causing safety concerns for their employees and patrons.
"It's really causing some major stress on operators in the city," said Shaun Jeffrey with the Manitoba Restaurant & Foodservices Association. "A large increase in verbal abuse, a large increase in dine and dash, and then when confronted the violent aspect is heightened."
He wants to sit down with Manitoba's justice minister to come up with measures to curb the problem.
The calls for help come just weeks after an 18-year-old woman working at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was stabbed in what police called a random unprovoked attack.
Winnipeg Police Board chair Markus Chambers is raising this issue with the police chief, saying the problem isn't limited to restaurants. Many retail stores are also dealing with the problem following boosted security at Liquor Marts
"It's not just the economic impact, it's the safety impact," said Chambers. "But it's just shifted the problem to other retail locations and now restaurants and other sources of business."
As far as solutions go, the restaurant association points to Project Green Light in Detroit.
According to the Detroit police department's website, eight gas stations there have installed real time camera connections with the police department as part of an anti-crime plan.
The province said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen would be happy to meet with the Restaurant Association to discuss the issue.
