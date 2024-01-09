'It's time': Selkirk meat shop to close after more than 120 years

Thor's Meats and Groceries in Selkirk, Man. is packing up for good after more than 120 years in business.

Owner Danny Thorsteinson said he’s been teasing his retirement to customers for years, but it was finally time to close the store’s doors.

“I’ve been doing it for 53 years,” he said.

Thor's Meats first opened in 1901 and was started by Thorsteinson’s great-grandfather. After moving around town to a couple different locations, it settled at 401 Main Street in 1935.

“Back in those days…it was a blue-collar town,” Thorsteinson said, recalling his childhood growing up around the shop when his grandfather ran the business. He later took over Thor’s Meats from his father in the 1980s.

Over the years, Thorsteinson said the business was shaped by the city’s changing landscape.

Thor's Meats first opened in Selkirk 1901. It's been a staple in the more than 120 years since. (Source: Pearson Family)

“We just started specializing in more and more things,” he said, referring to the store’s decision to cut back on groceries and focus on meat. “The big box stores can never do what I do in meat.”

Now that the meat packer is packing up, it has people feeling down.

“It’s going to be a loss to the community not to have Thor’s Meats,” said Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson.

Ian McKenzie, a long-time customer, said it will be hard to find another shop like Thor’s.

“You’re going to miss a lot of the good quality meat you can’t get anyplace else in Selkirk,” he said.

Thorsteinson’s daughter, Kristin Thorsteinson said while her dad’s retirement marks the end of the business, it marks the beginning of a long-overdue break.

“I’m going to miss coming here,” Kristin said. “But at least I’ll be able to see my parents a little bit more and they’ll be able to spend more time with their grandchildren.”

The store’s meat cutter said he is also looking forward to taking time off.

“I’m going to try to retire this time,” said Don Miller. “Last time, I was too antsy and couldn’t sit still,” he added, referring to the work he took up at Thor’s Meats after retiring from his previous job eight years ago.

According to Thorsteinson, the store will still be open for at least a couple weeks – there’s no set close date as of yet. But he said he is grateful to all of his customers over the years.

“Our family thanks you,” he said. “I’m glad to be able to serve you. Honoured by it.”

Thorsteinson said it’s an honour Thor’s Meats plans to uphold until it locks up for the last time.