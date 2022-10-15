'It's very fun for them': Winnipeg families learn about fire safety at WFPS open house

It was a day of fun and fire prevention facts as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) held its annual open house Saturday.

All fire stations across the city were open to the public from noon – 4 p.m. to wrap up Fire Prevention Week.

"It’s a chance for families to come in and look at what we do," said Captain Brian McCorriston at the Osborne Street No. 4 Station. "We show them some of the tools, our trucks. Kids like what we do, it's very fun for them."

Visitors were welcomed in for a tour of the stations, as well as a close-up look at fire trucks and other firefighting equipment.

McCorriston said by far the most popular activity with kids was using the fire hose, "If they're big enough and strong enough, we set up a fire hose for them and they can hit a pylon," he said.

The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week was "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." McCorrister said they were talking to parents and kids all day about making an escape plan.

"As they come here and they see the shiny lights and that, we ask 'do you have an escape plan?' and if so, 'where is your escape plan,'" he said.

McCorrister added it's also important to plan two ways out of every room in the house, and to have a set meeting point outside the home where everyone can gather safely.

He also reminds Winnipeggers that it's time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

"Check them in the spring, check them in the fall, and listen for the beep, and make sure the kids know what that noise means," he said.

More information about Fire Prevention Week can be found at the WFPS website.