'It still bothers me': Family members of Fonessa Bruyere walk to remember slain teen

Family members of Fonessa Bruyere are calling on the provincial government and Winnipeg police to reopen cold cases, as they mark 17 years since Bruyere’s body was found.

The 17-year-old was last seen getting into a car in Winnipeg on Aug. 9, 2007. Two weeks later, her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a field on the northern edge of the city.

“It’s been 17 years, it still bothers me,” her grandmother Janet Bruyere said. “I’m still crying at night and sometimes I don’t eat.”

Bruyere’s cousin Crystal Bruyere made the three-day, 124-kilometre journey by foot from Sagkeeng First Nation. It’s a trip she makes every few years to bring awareness to Bruyere’s death and the ongoing violence against Indigenous women and girls.

“She’s dead,” Crystal said, choking back tears. “And I’m not. I’m gonna keep going ‘til I’m old and grey, ‘til I can’t walk anymore. Then my kids are going to take over.”

Nearly two decades after her death, Bruyere’s case remains unsolved. While Bruyere may be gone, her family said memories of the teenager are still very much alive.

“My fondest memories of her are her laugh, her joking around … and her song,” Janet said.

Janet and Crystal said they will continue searching for answers to how Bruyere died, and they hope justice and closure can be provided to other families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls still looking for their loved ones.

“I hope they find the person whoever did this to my grandchild,” Janet said.