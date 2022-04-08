'It was a beautiful feeling': Bonnie Raitt performs song written by Manitoba-based band on Jimmy Kimmel Live
It was a beautiful and overwhelming moment for two Manitoba-based musicians when American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performed their song on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
On the late-night talk show Thursday, Raitt performed her take on 'Made Up Mind' – a song originally written and released by Dave and Joey Landreth of The Bros. Landreth.
"It's pretty, pretty tremendous," Joey told CTV News Winnipeg. "Bonnie Raitt is legitimately one of our greatest heroes, (we) grew up listening to her music and we've had the chance to cross paths with her a couple of times and make friends with her a little bit."
The brothers first crossed paths with Raitt while playing at the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 2014, which the American singer was headlining.
"In the middle of our set Joey looked over stage left and there was a shock of red hair, and he immediately went eyes forward and pretended that he didn't see it, and tried not to be intimidated by the fact that Bonnie Raitt was watching our set," Dave said.
Following the show, the brothers met up with Raitt and spent some time together backstage and have stayed connected through the years.
"She had sort of planted the seed that she's always looking for songs. Joey had offered up anything that we've ever recorded – you're welcome to at any point," Dave said.
Fast forward to the winter of 2021 when Dave said they were told by Raitt's management team that she had just cut one of their songs – Made Up Mind.
Raitt's take on The Bros. Landreth song is the first single in her new album 'Just Like That' which is set to be released April 22.
The song 'Made Up Mind' was first released by The Bros. Landreth back in 2015, but was written a few years before then, following a musical pilgrimage to Nashville where the brothers wound up getting a record deal.
"One of the guys that we sat down with was a dude named Jonathan Singleton, and Joey and I had one of the most intimidating songwriting sessions of our life," Dave said. "We wrote that song and we left with this track and extremely proud and excited to the song,"
The moment the brothers heard Bonnie Raitt perform their song on Jimmy Kimmel Live was one they said they couldn't have dreamed of.
"It's not like you're sitting there as a youngster going, I can't wait to watch one of my heroes sing one of my songs on national TV. You just don't have that thought," said Joey. "So it was a beautiful feeling, overwhelming for sure, but really beautiful."
The Bros. Landreth are set to release their new album 'Come Morning' on May 13, and have plans to continue touring in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.
"We've got a pretty full year of doing our job, which we're really, really very excited about and grateful that we get the opportunity to do again," Joey said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
Before Will Smith, these five people were also disciplined by the academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that Will Smith would be banned from attending its events after slapping Chris Rock. In its 94-year history, at least five people have been expelled from the academy.
BREAKING | Emergency alert issued in N.S. as Halifax RCMP search Preston area for shooting suspects
An emergency alert has been issued in Nova Scotia as police search the East Preston, N.S., area for two men believed to be armed.
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Regina
-
'Eager to take action': How a Regina middle school class is supporting a vandalized donut shop
A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School knew they had to do something after a local donut shop fell victim to vandalism for a fifth time.
-
Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.
-
Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina
The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
-
Lawyers in Saskatoon child abuse trial argue validity of evidence
As a Saskatoon child abuse trial resumed, lawyers argued about whether statements made to social workers should be used as evidence.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Northland inks $109M deal with Metrolinx to refurbish dozens of GO Transit railcars
Metrolinx, an agency owned by the Ontario government, and Ontario Northland have signed a multi-million dollar contract to refurbish GO Transit railcars in North Bay.
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after 'incident'
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.
-
'Anticipate seeing more': Edmonton mosquito population could double under new plan
After grounding pesticide spraying from helicopters, city officials say Edmonton's new mosquito control strategy could take several years to reach peak effectiveness.
Toronto
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
101-year-old Hazel McCallion accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
-
Around 2,000 Toronto-area health-care workers off job due to COVID-19
There are some 2,000 health-care workers in the Toronto area who are off sick or isolating due to COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
-
Angry driver kicks the mirrors off Tesla on busy Calgary road
A Calgary Tesla driver is dealing with some big repair bills following a run-in with two other drivers last month.
-
Calgary children's emergency shelter expands services with new location
A resource for Calgary families working through personal crises will soon have more shelter space to offer when parents reach out for help.
Montreal
-
Young woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal's east end
A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night.
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval
A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
An Ottawa home has sold for more than $800,000 above its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
-
Ottawa's mayor calls for mandatory masks in essential stores, schools and on public transit
Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff whether the city of Ottawa can implement its own mandatory mask bylaw for public transit when the Ontario government's restrictions end this month
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency alert issued in N.S. as Halifax RCMP search Preston area for shooting suspects
An emergency alert has been issued in Nova Scotia as police search the East Preston, N.S., area for two men believed to be armed.
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait-list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Roughly 88,300 Nova Scotians are on the province's primary care wait-list, which hit a new record high April 1. The number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent from the month before.
-
Teen charged after weapons report, lockdown at high school in Saint John: police
A teenager has been charged following reports of an armed person Friday morning at a Saint John, N.B. high school.
Kitchener
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
-
Four airsoft gun incidents this week, expert weighs in on their use in the community
Police say someone was seen with guns in Waterloo Friday afternoon, the fourth incident involving airsoft guns in the past week.
-
Longer wait times at local hospitals due to COVID-19 absences
COVID-19 continues to affect staffing levels at hospitals in Waterloo Region. Cambridge Memorial says it had 74 employees off work Friday, while Grand River Hospital had 205.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | Man dead, IIO investigating after police well-being check in Surrey, RCMP say
A man is dead after Surrey RCMP officers were called to check on his well-being Friday morning.
-
'Homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs': Man sentenced for 2 stabbings in 16 minutes in Vancouver
A man who stabbed two people in the span of 16 minutes for reasons unknown was "anxious, homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs at the time," a B.C. judge said, announcing a one-day sentence for attempted murder.
-
No immediate plans for redevelopment, hospital foundation says after $100M land acquisition near VGH
After announcing the largest real estate investment by a hospital foundation in B.C. history this week, the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation says it will be a while before plans for redevelopment are put in motion.
Vancouver Island
-
At least 5 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Langford, B.C.
Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition Friday following a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford.
-
Victoria police continue search for missing man, 54
Victoria police say they are still working to locate a missing 54-year-old man who hasn't been seen for nearly three months.
-
Pender Island, B.C., couple vow to stay off-grid for good after year-long challenge
A Pender Island, B.C., couple took on a challenge to live off the land for a full year. Now that they have completed that challenge, they are going off the grid for good.