Two people were taken to hospital Saturday night, after a fire at a three-story rooming house.

Officials told CTV News crews were called to the 100 block of Langside Street shortly after 5 p.m. and saw smoke pouring out of a window on the third floor upon arrival.

According to district chief Bruce Melnyk with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), two people were evacuated from the second floor as firefighters were on their way in.

Melnyk said a man and woman were treated by paramedics on scene, before being taken to hospital in stable condition.

Calling it a "long, drawn out battle", Melnyk said crews had to deal with extreme smoke and heat on the third floor.

"Once the building was searched and evacuated, we backed off and went into a defensive mode," said Melnyk.

"Sort of planned out a new strategy, went back into offensive and took it down."

There is no damage estimate at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.