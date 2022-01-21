'It was a relief': Winnipeg couple married over 70 years reunite after being separated due to COVID-19
In a world dominated by negative COVID-19 news for the last two years, there was a positive outcome coming from the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre on Tuesday.
A Winnipeg couple who got married in 1950 were able to reunite after being separated by COVID.
Shirley Kleiman had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, meaning her husband Sam, was not able to visit her in person, which he had been doing every day for the last four years.
But on Tuesday, her isolation came to an end and the centre held a recovery parade and there to greet her was Sam.
"It was like, you finally could exhale. It was a relief," said Sam.
He said it was hard to originally learn that Shirley tested positive for COVID.
"It was another kick in the shins," he said, "Because that lady doesn't deserve any loading on."
But now the couple, who are 94, are able to resume their daily visits, with Sam noting he was visiting Shirley on Friday.
He also gives the staff at Simkin Centre a ton of credit for the work they do.
"I have to say that they go above and beyond whatever is required just to make sure that their residents are being looked after."
Laurie Cerqueti, the CEO of the Simkin Centre, said ever since the pandemic started they have held recovery parades to honour the special moment of recovering from COVID.
"When we do have our parades it is really a staff morale booster. We invite the families to join…it is just so beautiful to seeing them being able to reunite," said Cerqueti.
She said the parade features a theme song of 'Stayin' Alive' and each resident that comes out of isolation gets a special t-shirt that says virus survivor.
Sam and Shirley Kleiman have been married since 1950 and Sam visits Shirley every day at the Simkin Centre. (Source: Dave Minuk)
Cerqueti said it was an incredible moment to see Sam and Shirley being able to reunite after being apart.
"I think the devotion is just so admirable," she said.
Sam said he is happy to see Shirley getting the attention that he feels she deserves.
"In her life, she has been exemplary. She is kind, considerate, of other people. That's the way she has lived her life and she deserves whatever commendation she can get. She's a remarkable lady," said Sam.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 3 Canadians shot, 1 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
One Canadian has been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported.
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
Omicron wave may have peaked, but ICU numbers still rising steeply, says Tam
The fifth and latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, says Canada’s top public health official, but hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, which lag behind infections, are still climbing.
PM says 24 Sussex Drive in 'terrible condition,' has no plans to live there
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister, is in 'terrible condition' and he and his family have no plans to move in during his time in office.
Ukraine invasion a 'suicidal' decision, would be end of Putin's regime: historian
A Russian-American historian says a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine would have 'tragic' consequences for the Ukrainians, and would lead to the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.
'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death
Before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.
U.S. House panel obtains 700 pages of Trump records after court ruling
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has provided a House committee with more than 700 pages of presidential documents after the Supreme Court rejected a bid by former U.S. President Donald Trump to block the release.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling
Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy with rare brain tumour dies
A Saskatoon boy with a rare brain tumour who was known for inspiring others in the community has died.
-
Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says
A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.
-
‘I just couldn't believe it’: Sask. woman’s photo cracks top 10 at World Photographic Cup
A Saskatchewan woman is making her mark on a global stage after one of her nature photographs made the the top 10 at the World Photographic Cup (WPC).
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin man in midst of 100 straight polar dips
It's been bitterly cold across much of northern Ontario as of late but one Manitoulin Island man is not letting that stop his bid to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone.
-
Sault fire officials investigating apartment blaze
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services say there were no injuries following an apartment fire in the city Friday morning.
-
Double whammy for Sudbury hospital as number of COVID-19 patients surge
The Omicron surge has hit Health Sciences North hard, with the Sudbury hospital having to deal with two big challenges: more staff off work with COVID-19 than ever, and a surge of patients in hospital with the disease.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 highest hospitalizations counts have all occurred in last 4 days
There are now a pandemic-high 1,191 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 277, or 30 per cent, from a week ago.
-
Alberta RCMP investigating after child found wandering on highway near St. Paul
Alberta RCMP say they are investigating after a child was found wandering on a highway near a town northeast of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
Toronto
-
Family releases statement after three brothers die in Brampton, Ont. house fire
The three boys killed in a townhouse fire in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday have been identified by their family and are being remembered as a 'delightfully rambunctious bunch' who were kind and caring.
-
Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
-
Ontario man who thought he won $1,458 on sports bet shocked by reason he won't get the prize
An Ontario man who recently bet $2 on a long shot and thought he won $1,458 by predicting the outcome of three hockey games was shocked when he was told he didn't actually win.
Calgary
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former Calgarian who murdered girlfriend in 2002 receives life sentence with no parole for 17 years
Stephane Parent, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October 2021, was sentenced Friday.
-
Calgary's inconsistent weather continues to cause water main breaks
The City of Calgary says roughly 200 homes, along with many businesses, are affected by water main breaks over the last 48 hours.
Montreal
-
'In jail': Teenagers spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group homes over COVID-19 exposure
Vulnerable teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Similar lockdowns happened at other homes, including one for much younger children.
-
Some Montreal tenants have been without heat all week during bitter cold snap
Hydro-Quebec is asking people to cut back their energy consumption during the current bitter cold snap, but one building in Montreal has been without heat for almost a week causing some residents frustration.
-
Man, 33, injured following Montreal North shooting
A 33-year-old man was shot in Montreal North Friday evening but is in stable condition, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
Ottawa
-
Eight-year-old hero saves family from fire that destroys their Ottawa home
A Stittsville family is crediting their eight-year-old son for alerting them to a fire at the home next door, giving them time to escape before the flames spread to their dream home.
-
Car that went through ice pulled from Rideau River
A car that crashed through ice in Manotick, Ont. last weekend has been removed from the Rideau River.
-
No drinks or popcorn allowed when Ottawa movie theatres reopen on Jan. 31
Movie theatres in Ottawa will be among businesses allowed to reopen to 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31, but when they do, food and drinks will not be part of the show.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
Close to their hearts: Park project to honour lives taken in Nova Scotia mass shooting
Two families linked by the Nova Scotia mass shooting are now coming together on a project designed to remember and honour their loved ones, transforming where they died into a place of peace for the families and the community.
-
Nova Scotia reports a total of 280 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday; 13 in ICU
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 280 in hospital with the virus on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground
Police are investigating after pornographic images were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.
-
'Silenced and punished': WRDSB teacher speaks out about controversial school board meeting
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, who was removed from a virtual board meeting this week after making what the chair called "transphobic" comments, said the experience left her feeling "bullied, slandered and abused."
-
Grassroots organizations team up to fight MZO in Wilmot Township
After battling a Minister’s Zoning Order in their own communities, several grassroots organizations are taking on another proposed MZO fight in Wilmot Township.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. adds 9 deaths, dozens more hospitalizations in latest COVID-19 update
Nine more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C., and hospitalizations in the province have risen to another record high, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.
-
Deaths associated with COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. rising, but still far fewer than previous waves
The number of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in B.C. care homes continues to grow during the Omicron surge, but deaths in this wave remain less common than they were during previous ones.
-
Witnesses sought after 'indecent act' reported near Delta high school
Police are asking potential witnesses to come forward after a man allegedly engaged in an "indecent act" near a Delta high school Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Strike that could have hobbled Island supply chains averted, employer says
A company that ships goods between Vancouver Island and the mainland says a strike by its workers has been averted at the last minute.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 1 new COVID-19 death in final update of the week
Across the province, nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, including the one in Island Health.
-
B.C. cancels provincial assessments for Grade 10 and 12 students amid COVID-19 staff shortage
British Columbia is cancelling provincial graduation assessments for students in Grades 10 and 12 due to staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.