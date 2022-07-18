'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
'It was terrifying': Manitoba family waits an hour for help after bear repeatedly breaks into cottage
A Manitoba family is left with a broken window on the side of its Lester Beach cottage and lingering fears after a bear broke in overnight.
Kat Devuono said it happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Devuono, along with her two children, her sister, her niece and nephew, and her parents were sleeping soundly when she heard the sound of glass shattering.
“We jumped up and we found in the back part of our cottage, that there was a black bear,” she told CTV News Winnipeg. “It seems that he smashed the glass, took out the screen and came in.”
Kat Devuono said a black bear smashed the window of her cabin, took out the screen and climbed inside. (Image Source: Ainslie Devuono)
Devuono said the bear made its way to a back area of the cottage and helped himself to some food inside a cooler.
She noted they did not have any food or garbage on the front lawn to attract the animal to the cottage that has been in Devuono’s family for generations.
“It's actually a miracle because the space where the bear entered is where we have a couch that pulls out. Last night was one of the only nights the kids hadn't slept on that pull-out couch,” she said.
They brought the kids into one of the bedrooms and barricaded them inside with a dresser, while Devuono’s sister called 911.
From there, Devuono said they were ping-ponged from a 911 dispatcher to local RCMP, who then connected her with Manitoba Conservation, now known as Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development. She said that person advised they had no one to come out to help, and ultimately directed them back to police.
“(RCMP) let us know they did not know how they were going to be able to handle this, that it was really a Conservation issue, but that they would send somebody out,” Devuono recalled. “From the time that call took place to the time somebody came was about an hour.”
Manitoba RCMP confirmed its Selkirk detachment received the call about the bear at around 4:30 a.m.
“RCMP were advised that Conservation would not be attending so the officer called the complainant for an update. It was reported that the bear was inside the cabin and there were several adults and children inside as well. Officers immediately began heading to the address,” RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine told CTV News by email.
Devuono said the bear made its way to a back room of her Lester Beach cottage and helped himself to some food from a cooler. (Image Source: Ainslie Devuono)
While waiting for police, Devuono said the bear came in and out of the cabin multiple times, blocking the family from accessing their car keys.
They tried to make noise to agitate the bear or scare it away, but it did not work.
The family posted to their beach community’s Facebook group to alert other residents and ask for help or advice.
“There was that incredible fear that there was no one coming to help,” she said. “It's terrifying when your hope is in fellow [residents], that you don't know what is going to happen next.”
RCMP said they arrived on the scene about an hour after the initial call came in. No one was hurt, and officers searched the property but could not find the bear.
Manitoba RCMP confirmed its Selkirk detachment received the call about the bear at around 4:30 a.m., and arrived on scene about an hour after. (Image Source: Ainslie Devuono)
Devuono is grateful for the RCMP, but believes there should be conservation officers on-call who are trained to respond to situations like this, at any time of day.
“We're told they're not that far from our cottage, and they would have been able to help us. So having more, at least someone, one person on-call - that would have been all we needed was one person to come up to help us.”
In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, a government spokesperson said Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development’s tip line is monitored, but conservation officers are not on duty 24/7.
Staff at the call centre relay messages to the appropriate staff, but there would not have been anyone on duty at that time of night. Therefore, based on the urgent nature of the situation, calling 911 was the best course of action, they said.
“Conservation officers are aware of the incident and were out at 8 a.m. today to set a trap in the area. Officers also provided general information about reducing attractants such as removing bird feeders, ensuring barbecue grills are cleaned after each use and to make sure any food sources are tightly secured away,” the statement said.
BEAR INTERACTIONS OF THIS NATURE ‘VERY RARE’: WILDLIFE FEDERATION
Chris Benson with Manitoba Wildlife Federation said Manitoba’s bear population is very healthy this year.
He added while he is not familiar with this exact incident, he believes the bear likely smelled something it wanted to eat, and was in the cottage searching for food, not people.
“Bears are food-oriented. They are looking to store fat for the winter, and to be able to raise their young and be able to provide milk for their young,” he said.
Benson notes there is a healthy berry population to feed bears this year, in contrast to last year, when Manitoba experienced drought.
He said to protect themselves and their properties, Manitobans should keep their cabins and campsites clean, remove garbage, and generally reduce smells to not attract bears or other wildlife.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'
One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair sentenced to two years less a day for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair was sentenced on Monday to two years less a day in jail after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young men in his Montreal apartment.
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
West Virginia woman woke from two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker: police
A West Virginia woman has awoken from a two-year coma and identified her brother as her attacker, according to police.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
Warmest part of summer 'yet to come': Environment Canada climatologist
While temperatures may be easing in certain parts of the country, 'the warmest part of the summer is yet to come,' a senior climatologist for Environment Canada says.
Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests
A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP report 124 calls for service at Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan RCMP and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) have released their report regarding police actions at the annual Country Thunder Saskatchewan festival.
-
Two people charged after firearms incident ends in SWAT deployment: Regina police
Two people have been charged in a firearms related incident that ended with the deployment of the Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).
-
Saskatchewan finance minister spent $8,000 on private plane to attend commerce lunch
Saskatchewan's finance minister spent nearly $8,000 on a private plane to attend a chamber of commerce lunch days after she tabled a provincial budget containing tax hikes.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate after human remains found in Hyde Park
Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
-
BA.5 rises, but overall viral load down in Saskatoon wastewater
The Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant now makes up 27 per cent of the viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to a team of University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Northern Ontario
-
Dog owner in northern Ont. seriously injured after attack by their own dog
The owner of a mixed breed dog in French River had to be airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance July 14 after they were attacked by their own dog.
-
Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted release for reintegration program
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 57, has been granted permission for unescorted temporary absences for personal development to attend the 60-day 'First Steps' reintegration program at a community residential facility.
-
Court rules Minnow Lake group's KED appeal was 'entirely without merit,' must pay $37K in costs
A Superior Court judge has ruled the Minnow Lake Restoration Group must pay Greater Sudbury $37,000 in court costs.
Edmonton
-
'It's wonderful': Pediatric patients create art by controlling a computer with their minds
Pediatric patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital with restricted communication and physical control now have access to technology to help them play and make art.
-
Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing
An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building in two years.
Toronto
-
Family spends 23 hours travelling with WestJet only to end up back where they started
A Calgary family who flew to Toronto only to turn around and fly back home due to WestJet delays said their $4,000 vacation went 'down the drain.'
-
Well-known Toronto emergency physician Dr. Paul Hannam has died
A well-known leader in Canadian emergency medicine has died. Doctor Paul Hannam was the chief of emergency medicine and the program medical director at North York General Hospital.
-
Police say they don't want to 'create panic' as up to 1,000 Hells Angels roll through Ontario
Police east of Toronto say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members as the club holds its national motorcycle run this weekend.
Calgary
-
Police shoot attempted break-in suspect in Coventry Hills, ASIRT investigating
One man is in hospital after being shot by Calgary police in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday night.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
-
Alberta partners with Siksika Nation to create new police service
Alberta and Siksika Nation are partnering to bring a dedicated police service to the first nation.
Montreal
-
Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.
-
Montreal Children's Hospital lifts 'emergency alert' and resumes normal ER operations
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) has lifted its emergency alert after serious overcrowding in its emergency room on Sunday.
-
Quebec man arrested for drunk driving with baby on board
A man who was allegedly intoxicated while driving a car with a baby inside has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating daytime shooting in Alta Vista neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Lamira Street and Rooneys Lane at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa they heard gunshots in the area.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail
Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hot and humid conditions set to grip Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday."
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Mountie's account of probe of domestic abuse by N.S. mass killer facing questions
A former Mountie's account that a 2013 call involving the Nova Scotia mass killer was about a routine "disturbance" -- rather than a vicious domestic assault -- is encountering contradictory evidence at a public inquiry.
-
Skepticism that N.B.’s health leadership shakeup will make any difference on the ground
Richard Wagner took his four-year-old to the Dr. Everett Chalmers emergency department Sunday night but ended up leaving without seeing a doctor.
-
Ukrainian doctors who fled the war to N.L. say they are frustrated with province
A physician who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine and arrived in Newfoundland last month says she's frustrated by a lack of communication from the provincial government -- and she's not the only one.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing swimmer found in Guelph Lake
Provincial police say the body of a swimmer reported missing on Sunday has been recovered.
-
WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Tremaine Park on Sunday.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
$870M in federal funding coming for B.C. flood, landslide recovery
Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Ottawa is providing $870 million to support recovery efforts after destructive flooding in British Columbia last fall.
-
Here's why officials expect fall Omicron wave to be worse than current one
The latest Omicron variant is driving another surge of COVID-19 infections in B.C. that has left many people questioning if they should try and get a booster now or wait until cold and flu season this fall.
-
Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Atla., damaging homes and vehicles
A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman arrested, replica gun seized after altercation in Victoria
A woman was taken into police custody in Victoria on Monday after allegedly chasing a man and brandishing a replica gun.
-
Historic Vancouver Island ferry service to bring back Sunday cruises next month
A historic ferry service on Vancouver Island is bringing back Sunday cruises between Port Alberni, B.C., and the remote Barkley Sound next month.
-
B.C. New Democrats mark 5 years in power as race to replace Horgan begins
Premier John Horgan is marking the B.C. New Democratic Party's fifth anniversary in power on Monday.