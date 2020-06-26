Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
It will cost less for on-street parking in Winnipeg starting next week
On-street parking rates in Winnipeg will drop by 75 cents per hour.
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg residents will start paying less to park on the street starting next week.
City council voted to reduce the hourly rate for on-street parking by 75 cents per hour. The change takes effect on July 1, and affects all paid parking locations in the city.
Currently, parking rates are $2.50 per hour in low-demand areas, and $3.50 in high-demand areas and hospitals, according to city documents.
The move partially reverses a 2018 decision by city council to raise rates by $1.50 per hour.
City administrators found the price hike caused a significant drop in the amount of time people parked, and encouraged higher turnover.
The new rates will go into effect for pay-by-phone customers on July 1.
Pay stations will continue to charge the old rates until they have been updated. The city said the pay stations will display a sticker advising of the rate reduction, and updates will be listed on the city’s website.