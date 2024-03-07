It will cost more to golf at some Winnipeg courses this year

Green fees are teed up to rise slightly at a number of city-owned golf courses this season.

According to this year’s golf services business plan, adult green fees will increase by $2 per round at Kildonan Park and Windsor Park, while senior green fees will rise by $1.

Crescent Drive and Harbour View’s green fees will go up $1 per round for both adults and seniors.

The report notes the fees are low in comparison to other golf courses in the Winnipeg area in terms of affordability.

Meantime, the report said it’s on track to repay its $460,000 line of credit this year due to an “unprecedented increase” in rounds played during the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 golf seasons.

2023 golf season saw big boost: city

The report finds last golfing season was a busy one for city-run courses, as well.

In a year that saw a late arrival of snow, the city’s 12 courses were open 179 days and hosted 106,975 rounds of golf.

That marks a 29 per cent increase from the 2022 season.

The full business plan can be read on the city's website.