WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo

    Share

    A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.

    Monica Bouma and her boyfriend were at Club Regent Casino on March 9 celebrating her birthday, when she got more than she could have wished for.

    She became the first-ever Bingo Millions jackpot winner in Canada.

    “I looked over (at my boyfriend’s screen) and his screen said 11, and mine said two, the next two numbers were mine, and I went ‘Oh I have a bingo.’ And the little old lady beside us said, ‘You just won a million dollars,' and I’m like, 'No,'” said Bouma.

    To win she had to blackout her board within the first 47 numbers called.

    “It feels amazing. I never knew a pot would be that big... I was only playing for a couple thousand dollars. I never thought a million," said Bouma.

    The now-millionaire already has plans in place for her winnings. She said she wants to invest the money, live comfortably, and buy her dad's truck -- which he drove in from B.C. to celebrate with her.

    Bouma, who has been playing bingo for 10 years, said she plans to keep playing the beloved game.

    “It’s fun. I like coming here. I like the atmosphere. And I enjoy playing bingo.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News