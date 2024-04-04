Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo

A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.

Monica Bouma and her boyfriend were at Club Regent Casino on March 9 celebrating her birthday, when she got more than she could have wished for.

She became the first-ever Bingo Millions jackpot winner in Canada.

“I looked over (at my boyfriend’s screen) and his screen said 11, and mine said two, the next two numbers were mine, and I went ‘Oh I have a bingo.’ And the little old lady beside us said, ‘You just won a million dollars,' and I’m like, 'No,'” said Bouma.

To win she had to blackout her board within the first 47 numbers called.

“It feels amazing. I never knew a pot would be that big... I was only playing for a couple thousand dollars. I never thought a million," said Bouma.

The now-millionaire already has plans in place for her winnings. She said she wants to invest the money, live comfortably, and buy her dad's truck -- which he drove in from B.C. to celebrate with her.

Bouma, who has been playing bingo for 10 years, said she plans to keep playing the beloved game.

“It’s fun. I like coming here. I like the atmosphere. And I enjoy playing bingo.”