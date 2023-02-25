Jets acquire Niederreiter from Predators for second-round draft pick

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Niederreiter, 30, recorded 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) over 56 games for the Predators this season.

He has 396 points (199-197) over 788 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. Niederreiter also has 30 points (15-15) in 82 career playoff games.

Niederreiter was selected by the Islanders with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft.

He represented Switzerland at the 2010 world junior hockey championship and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.