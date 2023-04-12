Jets clinch playoff spot with feisty 3-1 win over Wild
The Winnipeg Jets have found their groove just in time, after stumbling through much of the winter.
With their spot in the NHL playoffs clinched, now Connor Hellebuyck can get a break.
Mark Scheifele scored his 42nd goal, Hellebuyck made 33 saves and the Jets secured the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.
"We battled our adversity. It might have taken us a little bit longer, but I think we figured ourselves out," said Hellebuyck, who made his 13th consecutive start. "We have the character in the room, and now we know what our game is."
Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets, who won for the fifth time in six games and eliminated Nashville from contention.
"It's good we handled it ourselves," said Scheifele, who scored for the third straight game. "We didn't wait and put our future in another team's hands."
Kirill Kaprizov scored on a power play for his 40th goal early in the third period for the Wild, who lost their long-shot chance at home-ice advantage in the first round when Central Division leader Colorado went to overtime against Edmonton. Minnesota can't catch the Avalanche or second-place Dallas.
Lowry gave the Jets the lead with just 3:53 elapsed when he knocked in a rebound for his second goal in as many games. Scheifele also scored on a rebound off Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
The Wild had a 13-4 advantage in shots on goal in the first period and 34-20 for the game, but Hellebuyck stepped up time after time.
"He won that game for us. The saves he made down the stretch were amazing," Scheifele said.
Dewar's snap shot off a rebound in front of a wide-open net hit the post early in the third period. Lowry hooked him to give the Wild another power play when Kaprizov finally converted, a few seconds after he hit the post twice from point-blank range.
UGLY FINISH
The action was edgy and rough enough to be a playoff game, as Jets fourth-liner Saku Maenalanen frequently harassed Kaprizov. Maenalanen drew a high stick penalty on Kaprizov that gave the Wild a 5-on-3 power play, but it bridged the first intermission and momentum was lost after the long break.
The game really got ugly down the stretch. Jets coach Rick Bowness and Wild coach Dean Evason were even jawing at each other.
Ryan Hartman levelled Nikolaj Ehlers with an open-ice, shoulder-to-shoulder hit after Ehlers went after Kaprizov, and Hartman drew a double minor for roughing and interference. Lowry and Ryan Reaves dropped the gloves with 25 seconds left for good measure.
"Obviously last time we played them Kirill went down," Hartman said. "They seem to target him sometimes so sometimes you've got to make a statement."
Kaprizov suffered a scary lower-body injury against the Jets in Winnipeg on March 8, when he was hit hard and awkwardly from behind by 6-foot-7 defenceman Logan Stanley and missed the next 13 games. Stanley was a healthy scratch this time.
There were 51 penalty minutes doled out in the game, including 41 in the third period.
"They got really dirty. I don't know why. We were playing hard. I guess they were playing hard too, but they were getting a little unnecessary," Hellebuyck said. "I think maybe the refs let it get a little out of control. That's playoff hockey right there."
The Wild lost left wing Marcus Johansson to a midsection injury when he was cross-checked by Neal Pionk, who drew a five-minute major with 26 seconds to go.
"It's stupid. It makes no sense. It's frustrating for sure," Evason said. "If you want to fight, fight."
SCHEIF GOAL SCORER
Scheifele scored for the third straight game to move into a tie for ninth in the NHL in goals. He has 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 career games against the Wild.
UP NEXT
Jets: Play at Colorado on Thursday night. Winnipeg will face the No. 1 overall seed in the first round. Vegas, Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas are still alive for the top spot.
Wild: Play at Nashville on Thursday night. Minnesota will face Colorado or Dallas in the first round.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush
Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series Tuesday, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the 'Avengers' star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The Trudeau Foundation's entire board of directors resigns, Canadians have mixed feelings about the current housing market, and the Pope wants a 40-year-old mystery solved.
China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO
A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people.
Regina
-
Sask. family frustrated with lack of pediatric gastroenterologists in province
A Saskatchewan family left for Alberta on Tuesday to seek medical care for their child, an eight-year-old boy who had been a patient at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon with a stomach ailment.
-
Police believed Regina mother accused in death of son had something to hide
Regina police officers believed Chelsea Whitby had something to hide in the weeks following the death of her 18-month-old son, Emerson.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Cuts could be coming to your kids' classrooms: Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is warning that cuts could be headed for the classroom.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 reopened in Sturgeon Falls after crash
Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls has reopened after a crash Tuesday night closed the road in both directions.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'I think people are forgiving,' Smith says of UCP 'missteps' ahead of provincial vote
A campaign-style announcement featuring UCP Leader Danielle Smith ended with her getting grilled on a number of controversies Tuesday while a health-care worker appeared to give the premier a sly middle finger.
-
Man stuck inside Talus Dome 'just wanted to go on an adventure'
Wakeem Courtoreille told CTV News on Tuesday he 'just wanted to go on an adventure and I climbed up there and ended up slipping and falling through.'
-
Fatal crash closes major intersection in northwest Edmonton
The intersection of St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road on the outskirts of Edmonton was closed Tuesday evening while police investigated a fatal collision.
Toronto
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
-
Police investigating double shooting in Vaughan
Two males were rushed to a trauma centre after being shot early Wednesday morning in Vaughan.
-
Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener
Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark.
Calgary
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
-
'It's not a good strategy': Smith, Shandro dodge questions about phone call and ethics investigation
Premier Danielle Smith won't say what she is being investigated for by Alberta's ethics commissioner.
Montreal
-
'It was hell:' Ukrainian family safe in Quebec after surviving Russian airstrikes
Aurika Olkhova says she still can't believe that she and her two daughters made it out of Ukraine alive after enduring weeks of bombing by the Russian army in the city of Mariupol — including at the maternity hospital. Now safe in Quebec, working at a veterinary clinic, and her daughters learning French at school, Olkhova is telling her story.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Shooting in Hochelega-Maisonneuve; man, 19, found wounded downtown
A young man found with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in downtown Montreal may have been the victim of a shooting about 10 minutes earlier in the Hochelega-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Debate on tax grant for airport hotel comes to Ottawa council after tied committee vote
Ottawa city councillors will be discussing a proposal to give a tax break to a private company that wants to build a hotel at the Ottawa International Airport; a plan that does not have the mayor's stamp of approval.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Atlantic
-
'It's so needless': Shock as Halifax Public Gardens building hit by second suspicious fire
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County considering replacing RCMP
Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is considering a new police force to replace the RCMP.
-
Charlottetown rental licensing delayed until after tourist season
Charlottetown’s first-in-the-region short-term rental licensing plan has been delayed over concerns they were incomplete.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener teacher facing additional sex assault charges
A teacher from Queensmount Public School in Kitchener is facing four new sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Waterloo goalie announced as Maple Leafs backup for Tuesday’s game
Waterloo’s Matt Onuska has signed an amateur tryout agreement and served as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.
-
Kitchener Rangers sell 14,000 tickets in 6 hours for second round of OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers said the franchise sold 14,000 tickets in six hours for the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.
Vancouver
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
-
Cleaning company founder apologizes for 'unintended delayed payments'
The founder of a B.C.-based cleaning company is apologizing following CTV News' reporting that numerous contractors were not compensated for their work.
-
Man who allegedly set up camp in rich Vancouver neighbourhood charged with mischief
A man who set up a makeshift home on a vacant, multi-million-dollar private property on Belmont Avenue was arrested Monday night, Vancouver police confirmed to CTV News.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police help bylaw officers clear homeless encampment, some vow to return
On Tuesday morning, along the 600-block of Princess Avenue in downtown Victoria, bylaw officers – accompanied by Victoria police officers –moved to clear a homeless encampment.
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
'It's looking really nice': Floating spa arrives at Victoria Inner Harbour
A floating spa featuring hot tubs, cold pools and saunas, has arrived at Victoria’s Inner Harbour.