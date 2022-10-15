Jets get off to strong start with 4-1 season-opening victory over Rangers

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores against New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, October 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores against New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, October 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island