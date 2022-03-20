Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) -- Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot.
Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane set up the goals for Strome and Raddysh.
Chicago led 2-1 when Harkins tipped Dylan DeMelo's drive from the right point and beat goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the subject of trade rumors less than 24 hours before the deadline. It was the first of four Winnipeg goals on eight shots in the last 17 minutes of the second period.
Harkins added his second goal from the doorstep on a perfect pass from Copp at 11:13, while Connor and Morrissey, the latter on a power play, scored from the slot two minutes apart late in the second period.
Fleury, who lost his glove just before Connor's goal, slammed his stick against the boards going to the bench at the end of the period.
Ehlers opened the scoring with a wraparound goal that deflected off Fleury's skate 9:14 into the game.
Toews tied it on a deflection of Raddysh's pass from the right corner 1:13 into the second period. The Blackhawks took the lead on Strome's goal into an open net after Kane corralled the puck and waited for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to commit before passing to Strome.
Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots, and Fleury made 26 saves.
Raddysh and Kurashev beat Hellebuyck on wrist shots in the third period, but Chicago's rally fell short. Hellebuyck made a key stop on Raddysh from 18 feet with 1:47 to play. Wheeler scored into an empty net 38 seconds later.
Winnipeg opens a five-game homestand Tuesday with Vegas.
Chicago starts a three-game trip Wednesday in Anaheim, followed by games at Los Angeles and Vegas.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
As it continued its barrage of the besieged city of Mariupol, Russia demanded that Ukrainians put down their arms and raise white flags on Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town.
Canadians raising money for Ukraine, opening their homes to refugees
As thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee to Poland and other neighbouring countries, many Canadian families are opening their doors and spearheading campaigns to raise money.
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
U.S. Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
U.S. Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
U.S. to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a 'genocide'
The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar's years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a 'genocide,' U.S. officials said Sunday.
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Regina
-
CP Rail labour dispute leads to work stoppage
Regina CP Rail workers are now on the picket line after CP Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference were unable to reach a new labour agreement before deadline.
-
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
-
Sask. Team Dunstone parting ways after 2021-22 curling season
After four seasons together, Team Dunstone is set to end its run after this year’s Grand Slam in Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rain
After a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Northern Ontario
-
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summer
Splash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
-
'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadership
A northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.
-
Sudbury artist helps the people of Ukraine
A Sudbury artists who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offences
A city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highways
While Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
-
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
-
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., looks to beef up security after alleged attack
Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Albertans in Poland offering aid to Ukrainian refugees
James Puckrin, the owner of ACESO Medical, is in Warsaw, Poland, to offer support in whatever way he can.
-
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Montreal
-
Judge orders Urgences-Sante managers to fulfill paramedic roles amid ongoing strike
Dozens of Urgences-Sante managers have been ordered by a Quebec judge to work paramedic shifts amid ongoing strikes in order to “maintain essential services,” according to a prominent healthcare union. About 1,000 Health and Social Service Union (FSSS-CSN) paramedics have been on strike for months demanding more predictable schedules and reduced periods of “on-call” availability, according to the union.
-
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
-
Oysters recalled over possible norovirus contamination, those with suspected symptoms should 'call your doctor'
Residents of several provinces are being warned not to consume certain Steller Bay Shellfish brand oysters over a possible norovirus contamination. The oysters were sold in Quebec, British Coumbia, Alberta, and Ontario, though it may have been distributed elsewhere.
Ottawa
-
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
-
Environment Canada says Ottawa residents will have to be patient waiting for warm spring temperatures to arrive
Typically, we see the early part of spring can sometimes be a little bit disappointing," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.
-
Senators trade Nick Paul to Tampa Bay
The Senators announced Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.
Atlantic
-
'Watchful waiting': N.S. healthcare professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
-
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
-
Winter weather wallops N.B. until early Sunday morning
It was a final blast of winter on the final day of the season, with a large swath of the Maritimes encased in ice on Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
'Their own perception of personal safety': Health experts say respect is key with mask mandate ending
Residents in Waterloo Region and all across Ontario are getting ready for mask mandates to lift in most settings on Monday.
-
Increase in donations for Ukrainians after sign in Kitchener defaced with pro-war graffiti
A Kitchener couple has seen an outpouring of donations for Ukrainians after their sign was defaced with pro-war graffiti.
-
Guelph United FC playing in main draw of Canadian Championship
A soccer team from the Waterloo-Wellington area will be playing in the main draw of the Canadian Championship in May.
Vancouver
-
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within days
Prominent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
-
CP Rail employees head to the picket lines as work stoppage begins
Trains across the country came to a halt Sunday, as CP Rail employees are now off the job and onto the picket lines.
-
Vancouver Police arrest suspect in SkyTrain stranger attack
Vancouver police say they have arrested someone two days after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at the Granville SkyTrain station.
Vancouver Island
-
Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has died
Mackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.
-
Pacific FC gearing up for CPL soccer season with new eco-friendly attire
Anticipation is building at Starlight Stadium in Langford, and the 2021 Canadian Premier League champs have a lot to be excited about.
-
Woman makes perogies in Colwood, enlists friend to randomly help seniors in Kyiv
Lia is making perogies from scratch in her kitchen, recalling fond and funny memories of learning to make them with her grandmother in Ukraine.