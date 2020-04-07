WINNIPEG -- While the National Hockey League season remains on pause at present, it hasn’t stopped the Winnipeg Jets from building for the future.

The team announced Tuesday they signed Dylan Samberg to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal, with an average annual value of $1,175,000, will begin next season.

The 21-year-old was drafted by the Jets in the 2017 NHL Draft (second round, 43rd overall), and recently finished his junior season in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

During the 2019-2020 season, he played in 28 games, recording 21 points (1 goal, 20 assists), and led his team in assists. The NCAA hockey season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Samberg also played for Team USA at the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships, where he collected a bronze and silver medal, respectively.