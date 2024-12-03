Jets place forward Ehlers on injured reserve, recall Lambert from AHL

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets placed have forward Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the NHL club said Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Friday, when Ehlers left Winnipeg's 4-3 loss at Vegas after Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev stepped on his foot while Ehlers was delivering a hit. Jets coach Scott Arneil said after the injury that Ehlers was considered day-to-day.

Ehlers's absence will be felt for the Jets, who entered their game Tuesday against visiting St. Louis on a three-game losing streak. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 23 games this season.

The Jets (18-7-0) recalled forward Brad Lambert from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose to fill Ehlers's roster spot.

The Finnish centre has three goals and eight assists in 16 games with the Moose this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.