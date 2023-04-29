Jets players respond to head coach: 'I didn't agree with how he handled himself'

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness gives instructions to Dylan Demelo (2) against the Vegas Golden Knights during third period game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness gives instructions to Dylan Demelo (2) against the Vegas Golden Knights during third period game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Search area widened for Texas gunman after 5 killed

A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Leafs lead Lightning 1-0 in Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday, but they have a chance to redeem themselves at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight.

As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400

Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island