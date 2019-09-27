Jets reach 2-year, $13.5M contract with Laine
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine in Winnipeg on Oct. 22, 2016. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 11:58AM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 27, 2019 12:00PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets and restricted free agent Patrik Laine have reached a two-year, $13.5 million deal.
According to a news release from the team, the deal has an annual average value of $6.75 million.
Laine will make $6 million this season and his salary will go up to $7.5 million in the 2020/21 season.
In the last season, Laine, 21, had 30 goals and 50 points in 82 games.
True North Sports & Entertainment Executive Chairman Mark Chipman confirmed they've come to terms with Laine while at event with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
- With files from TSN