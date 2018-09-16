

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets are shoring up their blue line as they have resigned Josh Morrissey to a two-year contract.

The contract is worth $6.3 million over two years, with a cap hit of $3.15 million per season.

The 23-year-old defenceman registered 26 points (7G, 19A) in 81 games for the Jets this past season. He led the team with 168 blocked shots.

The Calgarian was picked 13 overall by the Jets in the 2013 NHL draft.