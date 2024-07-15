Jets sign defenceman Ville Heinola to a two-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Ville Heinola to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$800,000, the NHL club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old from Honkajoki, Finland had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 41 games for the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose last season.

He has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 35 games over four seasons with the Jets after Winnipeg selected him in the first round, 20th overall, at the 2019 NHL draft.

He has also posted 23 goals, 79 assists and 92 penalty minutes in 152 career games for the Moose.

His 102 points are eighth all-time among Manitoba defencemen.

Internationally, Heinola helped Finland win the world junior hockey title in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.