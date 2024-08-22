Selkirk hospital impacted by hot water outages

Patients at Selkirk's hospital struggled to receive hot water for more than a week.

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority, which oversees the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, said the hospital started having issues with its hot water on-demand system on Aug. 14, which resulted in intermittent access to hot water in the building.

"In troubleshooting the system, parts were replaced that improved but did not fix the concern. Further investigation revealed that the pump and backup pump that service the system were unable to meet demand," a spokesperson for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said in an emailed statement.

"In seeking replacement parts, it has been determined that the original pumps are now obsolete. Staff are currently working to secure an arrival date for two new pumps."

Due to the fluctuating hot water supply, personal hygiene was impacted.

"Inpatients who were able to perform their own personal hygiene were being provided with supplies of hot water. Those unable to address personal care needs were being supported by staff with hot water who offered sponge baths," the spokesperson said, adding staff were working to ensure patients were comfortable.

A temporary pump was installed Thursday, bringing regular hot water circulation to the building.