Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) with Adam Lowry (17) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) with Adam Lowry (17) during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island