Jets take down Canucks 4-2 as both teams wrap up regular season

Nikita Chibrikov scored the game-winner in his NHL debut and Cole Perfetti tallied a pair of goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 to close out their regular seasons on Thursday.

The victory produced some notable accomplishments in front of the ninth sellout crowd of the season at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets finished the regular season giving up 199 total goals, the fewest in the NHL and one less than the Florida Panthers, to earn the league's William M. Jennings Trophy.

They also extended their win streak to eight games, tying the franchise record. Their 52 victories (52-24-6) also matched the franchise record for wins in a season with the 2017-18 squad.

Winnipeg's 110 points -- the most by any Canadian team this season -- also gave the Jets second place in the Western Conference behind Dallas and home-ice advantage in the first three rounds of the playoffs against teams other than the Stars.

Gabe Vilardi also scored for the Jets, who won the season series against the Canucks 2-1, and Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves for his 15th win of the season in his 23rd game.