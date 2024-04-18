Jets take down Canucks 4-2 as both teams wrap up regular season
Nikita Chibrikov scored the game-winner in his NHL debut and Cole Perfetti tallied a pair of goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 to close out their regular seasons on Thursday.
The victory produced some notable accomplishments in front of the ninth sellout crowd of the season at Canada Life Centre.
The Jets finished the regular season giving up 199 total goals, the fewest in the NHL and one less than the Florida Panthers, to earn the league's William M. Jennings Trophy.
They also extended their win streak to eight games, tying the franchise record. Their 52 victories (52-24-6) also matched the franchise record for wins in a season with the 2017-18 squad.
Winnipeg's 110 points -- the most by any Canadian team this season -- also gave the Jets second place in the Western Conference behind Dallas and home-ice advantage in the first three rounds of the playoffs against teams other than the Stars.
Gabe Vilardi also scored for the Jets, who won the season series against the Canucks 2-1, and Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves for his 15th win of the season in his 23rd game.
Regina
'Poor choice of words': Education Minister apologizes for remarks made to Sask. mother
On Thursday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill apologized for remarks he made to a mother who had advocated for better classroom supports earlier this week.
Sask. dental providers and seniors raise concerns over federal dental care plan
With the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) set to roll out on May 1, many dental care providers have concerns and unanswered questions about the plan.
'Bad taste in your mouth': Regina man mistakenly told he won $50K boat through Roll up the Rim
Chris Ross was pleasantly surprised when Tim Hortons sent him an email summarizing his "Roll up the Rim" winnings for the season. The email claimed Ross had won a boat valued at over $50,000 – but it was a mistake.
Saskatoon
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
Saskatoon police committing three officers to curb crime in Pleasant Hill
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is dedicating three officers to a specialized unit to help curb crime in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Sask. village, contractor fined $42,000 for illegal dumping
A Saskatchewan village and a contractor it hired are facing significant fines after conservation officers discovered they dumped demolition waste at an illegal landfill.
Edmonton
Alberta introducing legislation to stabilize electricity rates, educate customers about RRO
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
'It hurts': Edmonton man frustrated after false Roll up the Rim win
An Edmonton man is feeling let down after Tim Hortons mistakenly told him he'd won a boat.
Worker dies after fall at north Edmonton construction site
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.
Calgary
'One of the brightest little girls I know': Family of Calgary toddler killed in 2022 speaks out
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
Hundreds set to speak as Calgary considers blanket rezoning next week
More than 650 people have signed up to speak about proposed Calgary rezoning rules next week at what officials are calling the "largest public hearing that the city has ever held."
Hockey Canada announces team for world para championship in Calgary
The Canadian team attempting to reclaim a world para hockey championship on home ice was announced Thursday by Hockey Canada.
Toronto
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
'He left a mark in this world': Thorncliffe Park teen who drowned in Lake Ontario remembered
He was a loving son and brother, a loyal and kind friend, and a dedicated volunteer in Toronto’s east end, say those who knew and loved Mohammad Khasim.
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Ottawa
1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Barrhaven's mass killing suspect appears in court Thursday, here's what's new
The suspect accused of murdering six people at a home in Barrhaven made another brief court appearance Thursday afternoon.
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES Here's when gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre on Friday, one day after prices increased 14 cents a litre.
Montreal
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
Quebec to follow Ottawa's lead on capital gains taxation
Quebec intends to follow Ottawa's lead and increase its capital gains tax rate. The Quebec government announced late on Thursday that its tax system will be adjusted to bring it into line with five measures proposed in the latest federal budget.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
N.S. justice minister apologizes for domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
Neighbours left frustrated after years of cows roaming free in N.B. area
Some residents in rural New Brunswick are frustrated with cows that roam into their properties.
Vancouver
B.C. premier defends drug decriminalization as controversy grows, feds scrutinize program
The premier of British Columbia is continuing to defend the three-year pilot program underway in his province that’s decriminalized personal possession of hard drugs, even as the federal government sends its minister responsible to discuss growing concerns and controversies.
UBC football star turning heads in lead up to NFL draft
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Delta police seek witnesses to rollover crash
Police in Delta are appealing for witnesses and information after a mid-afternoon rollover crash into the front yard of a home last week.
Vancouver Island
$60K worth of Indigenous art stolen in Saanich, B.C., police say
A large collection of First Nations art worth more than $60,000 was stolen in Saanich earlier this month, police announced Thursday.
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Kelowna
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
N.L.
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Northern Ontario
Private Northern Ont. college accused of taking tuition, but not offering courses
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
State of emergency still in effect in northern communities
Some communities in northeastern Ontario remain under a state of emergency due to last Friday’s rain.
Parry Sound man among those falsely told by Tim Hortons that they won a boat
Tim Hortons says human error is to blame for some customers thinking they had won a boat in a recent digital roll up to win contest.
Barrie
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 12 collision
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 at Forest Avenue in Orillia early Thursday afternoon.
Surviving the economic vortex: How restaurants can weather inflation's storm
As inflation tightens its grip on the economy, many people are feeling the pinch, from housing to transportation to retail and services, including restaurants.
Discreditable conduct Police Services Act hearing for Barrie police veteran
The hearing for a Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation continued Thursday morning over teleconference.
Kitchener
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
Gas price hike blamed on change in seasons, motorists 'shocked'
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
London
'Mistakes happen': Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately
The provincial government is advising there is recourse for those who believe they've been wrongfully billed for healthcare services.
Witness alleges years of severe abuse at the hands of parents
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
Mourning loss of affordable housing in London
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.