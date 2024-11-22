WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New options being considered for Winnipeg's mosquito battle

    Mosquito
    A new report at city hall is outlining some possible options to battle mosquitoes in the future. 

    The City of Winnipeg is running out of Deltagard, the chemical currently used to fog for mosquitoes, so city administrators are looking for ways to replace it.

    According to a new report, the city has learned that a pesticide company is planning to introduce a new adult mosquito control product. It's expected to be available within five years.

    City staff say another option would be to partner with a local researcher who is planning to develop sterile male mosquitoes for our local species.

    It's been done before in other countries. Swarms of sterile males are released, where they seek out females to mate with.

    The females lay eggs, but they'd be unfertilized, causing mosquito populations to crash over time.

    The report mentions other options, including introducing natural predators such as dragonflies or beginning a backyard mosquito trapping program.

    However, city staff write that the easiest and least costly control method is to find a new adult mosquito control product. City councillors will discuss the options at the next community services committee meeting on Nov. 28.

