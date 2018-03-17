

CTV Winnipeg





Team Canada skip Jennifer Jones and her Winnipeg team kicked off the 2018 World Women’s Curling Championship with a win on Saturday afternoon.

Jones defeated Czech Republic 11-5 in just seven ends in Draw 1 of the championship, which is being played in North Bay, Ont. Team Canada scored four in the first end and stole two more in the second to take control of the game.

Jones will take on Switzerland Saturday night and then play Germany on Sunday evening.

Jones is gunning for her second world championship, winning her first in 2008.