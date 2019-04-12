

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed over insurance coverage in Neepawa Home Hardware fire

A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench justice ruled a fire, which destroyed a Home Hardware store in 2015, was deliberately set. The decision came after the store owner filed a lawsuit against his insurance company seeking millions in insurance company. Following the ruling, the owner is now on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars.

'A knee-jerk reaction': Winnipeg man fights 'ASIMIL8' licence plate revocation in court

A judge has reserved a decision in a legal battle that began with Manitoba Public Insurance revoking a man’s Star Trek-inspired licence plate in 2017. Nicholas Troller’s lawyer has argued that taking the plate away violated a charter right, while court heard an MPI executive considered disciplinary action for approving the plate in the first place. It had received a complaint the plate was offensive given the history of assimilation policies in Canada.

Silica sand found 200 feet below ground in southern Manitoba

A mineral search that began after a stake was made by a company in 2017 has led to the discovery of silica sand deep below the ground in southern Manitoba. The company drilled at 28 test locations over two years, and the deep location has created an obstacle for potential production.

Violent robberies spark concern for Winnipeg retailers, security companies

Retailers and security companies are speaking out after an employee was slashed at a Shoppers Drug Mart and a security guard at a hotel stabbed. The hotel owner said he hasn’t seen this level of aggression in the 18 years he’s been downtown. A 26-year-old man has been charged.

Winnipeg man $13M richer after playing same lottery numbers for decades

A retiree’s decision to stick to the same lottery numbers paid off 20 years after he initially picked them. Murray Lewis said he chose the set while working in quality assurance, with the numbers coming from his and his colleagues’ approval stamps.