Judge to rule on the validity of Manitoba PC Leadership election challenge

A Manitoba judge will issue a ruling about whether a challenge of the Progressive Conservative Party’s leadership race results from the losing candidate is valid.

Justice James Edmond will give his decision on the matter at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench.

CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the ruling.

Last week, Edmond heard a court challenge from Shelly Glover, which was defended by lawyers for Heather Stefanson and the PC Party.

Glover had challenged the election results, which saw her lose to Heather Stefanson by 363 votes on Oct. 30. Stefanson was sworn in as Manitoba’s first female premier days later.

Glover’s lawyer Dave Hill told Edmond during a hearing on Dec. 10 that there are many unanswered questions about the PC leadership vote count, the results should be thrown out and a new vote should be held.

PC Party Lawyer Harley Schachter said the leadership election was fair.

Edmond reserved his decision after the hearing, but indicated he wanted to issue a ruling on the matter quickly.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and The Canadian Press