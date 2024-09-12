Junior varsity action kicks off second week of high school football

A couple dominating wins punctuated the start of week two action in the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) season.

In the JV9 division, Brandon’s Vincent Massey Vikings crushed the Crocus Plains Plainsmen 72-0 while the Miles Mac Buckeyes shut out the Maples Marauders 65-0.

The West Kildonan Wolverines took down the John Taylor Pipers 22-14 in a close game.

The Steinbach Regional Sabres got by the Grant Park Pirates 21-8 and the River East Kodiaks topped the Sturgeon Heights Huskies 20-8.

In JV12 matchups, the Oak Park Raiders beat the Vincent Massey Trojans 26-17 and the Dakota Lancers outlasted the St. Paul’s Crusaders 46-21.

WHSFL varsity teams take the field Thursday with two AAA and five AAAA games on the schedule.