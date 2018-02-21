The outcome of the Raymond Cormier trial will be left with a jury to decide.

On Wednesday Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal will charge the 11-member jury today before it begins deliberations.

Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the August 2014 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

Her body was found in the Red River wrapped in a duvet weighed down with rocks.

Jurors have been told it’s not known how Fontaine died, and there’s no crime scene and no forensic evidence linking Fontaine to Cormier.

The Crown argued Cormier’s conversations with friends and undercover police officers which were obtained by placing listening devices in his apartment amount to confessions of murder.

The defence told the jury Cormier’s words only show he cared for Fontaine and was in denial for not doing more to prevent her death.