'Just heartbreaking': Care home residents rally donations for Ukraine

Three women who lived through the Second World War are sharing their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate to Ukraine.

Care home residents wearing blue and yellow lined up Tuesday morning to give what they can for Ukraine.

Revera Portsmouth resident Erna Zbrog remembers growing up near Kyiv and how things changed during the Second World War.

“When the Germans come back it wasn’t so nice anymore," Zbrog said in an interview with CTV Winnipeg.​

Now she and others who lived through the Second World War are hoping to inspire people to donate by sharing their own stories.

"It is terrible right now. Very bad. I wish it would stop.”

Another resident, Annette Butler, donated Tuesday. She was born and raised in France during the Second World War. She is thinking about the children in Ukraine.

"They need support," Butler said. "They haven’t done anything. They come invade them and kill them. I don’t like it.”

Joan Brown came to Canada from England after realizing the war’s effects left her with no housing options.

"When I look at what’s happening in Ukraine, you just wonder if it can ever be rebuilt and lived in again," Brown said. "It is just heartbreaking.”

Jennifer Gray, the executive director of Revera Portsmouth, where all three women live, says there were many teary eyes before they began collecting donations. Her residents donated close to $2,000 in half an hour.

"All of the residents are on a fixed income and for them, they really understand what it is like to be a civilian in Ukraine right now," Gray said.

The Red Cross says as of Monday, Canadians have donated more than $51 million through their organization for Ukraine. A spokesperson says they are working with Red Cross in Ukraine to put the donations to use.

"It might be cots and blankets and clothing," spokesperson Jason Small said. "It might be a shelter, bed, food and water. Also, helping people deal with the phycological trauma."