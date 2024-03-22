Kadriana and Colton Lott capture Canadian mixed doubles curling championship

FREDERICTON -- Kadriana and Colton Lott defeated Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres 7-5 on Friday to capture the gold medal at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The Manitoba-based Lotts scored twice in the seventh end to take a 6-5 advantage. Then they added one in the eighth to secure their winning margin.

Edmonton's Walker and Muyres, of Sherwood Park, Alta., opened the contest quickly, scoring one in the first and two more in the second. But the Lotts rallied with three of their own in the third to tie the score.

Walker and Muyres went back ahead with a single in the fourth before the Lotts countered with one in the fifth to make it 4-4.

Once again, Walker and Muyres went back ahead, scoring one in the sixth for the 5-4 advantage.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant of Chestermere, Alta., claimed the bronze medal with a 6-3 win over Madison and Rylan Kleiter of Saskatoon. Peterman-Gallant scored singles in the final three ends for the victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.